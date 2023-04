Workers are on the front lines of the climate crisis. As the world heats up, what real-world problems arise—and what jobs and employment sectors are threatened or must change?

Climate change has intensified extreme-weather conditions, like drought, severe floods, and frequent hurricanes, which are already changing human experiences, particularly working conditions. Using labor to discuss climate change can be a powerful engagement tool, as labor is a pathway into most adult lives on this planet. In contrast with the ubiquity and significance of this interconnection, and how important it is for human relations, it has been understudied and, mostly, underreported.

The outdated framing of tradeoffs between economic development and protecting the environment, present in media and fostered by industry stakeholders, is another key obstacle to tackle in the link between climate change and labor. Also, the complexity of this multi- and interdisciplinary topic makes its communication for society many-sided and tricky. Research carried out by the Pulitzer Center with interviews with climate and labor authorities around the world shows that despite climate change having had a profound effect on labor issues around the world, the media landscape has lagged in reporting on the complexity of these relationships.

Critical intersections—including gender discrimination, loss of traditional livelihoods, and a just transition to clean energy—are yet to be fully explored on a global scale and also in public and academic debates. Fostering the public, media, and university communities’ dialogue, which includes strong representation from diverse voices, is key to filling these gaps.

The Centre for Social Studies, the Faculty of Economics of the University of Coimbra, and the Pulitzer Center will hold a two-day conference designed to start a discussion about the connection between climate change and labor rights.

#ClimateLabor2023

With a global and regional focus, the conference will cultivate powerful discussions amongst the academics, journalists, students, and social movements that are framing the future narrative of this issue in the context of climate justice. Attendees will engage in discussions on climate and labor themes, including global power, social justice, health, capitalism, colonialism, extreme heat, and land rights.

The in-person programming will take place in English and Portuguese. Webinar sessions will also be available in four languages: English, Portuguese, French, and bahasa Indonesia. #ClimateLabor2023: Bringing Worlds Together is a hybrid conference with an in-person agenda at the University of Coimbra, and virtual programming for a global audience via Zoom. #ClimateLabor2023 will take place on April 19-20. Join us!

Photo credit: Handprints in chromium sulfate accumulate on the outside of a tannery wall. Workers pat the walls during breaks to wipe chemicals from their hands. Air pollution from vehicle exhaust and coal-fired power plants affects millions more in the most congested cities of China, India and Eastern Europe, while indoor charcoal cooking fires are silently killing the poorest of the poor in Africa. Image by Larry C. Price. Bangladesh, 2016.