New Study: Amazon Authorities Can’t Get a Grip on Mercury Trade

The metal is mostly mined in Indonesia, Mexico and China, with the latter two as the biggest global suppliers. In many countries where artisanal and small-scale gold mining is dominant, up to 95 percent of the miners use the contaminating metal. Just to give an idea, one-fifth of the global gold supply and at least 10-20 million miners work in this economic activity.

Issues related to the irreparable damage done to human health and our natural environment, caused by mercury contamination, have caught the attention of lawmakers and multilateral agencies. Estimates of mercury released into the environment, from the UN Environment, add up to 1220 tonnes in 2015. In August 2017, the Minamata Convention on Mercury entered into force, which is an agreement that aims to forbid the use of mercury in artisanal and small-scale gold mining and to regulate international trade.

Phasing out mercury in gold mining is hard to envision. Prohibitions often have an adverse effect on crime. The US nationwide alcohol ban in 1920, for example, was an enormous incentive for criminal enterprises and a boost for notorious criminals such as Al Capone. In the world of mercury, things are not much different. Earlier bans and restrictions of the use of mercury have pushed the trade onto a black market and therewith increased the profits for criminal actors and criminalized subsistence miners that already found themselves in extremely vulnerable situations.

The European Union (2011) and the US (2013) banned the exportation of mercury, which caused prices to rise and shifted trade flows that became more opaque.

The new study by IUCN found that data provided by national governments and the UN trade statistics database, called COMTRADE, hardly seem representative of the market, which moves through an underground world of irregular actors.

Another finding of the study is that small-scale gold miners disproportionately receive blame for their mercury usage. Small-scale gold miners often live a life of informality and struggle to make ends meet. In comparison with the gold price, mercury is fairly cheap and widely available in mining regions. To produce gold, the use of mercury significantly increases the return and incentivizes subsistence miners to work with the contaminating substance, exposing themselves to high health risks while finding themselves at the lowest shackle of the gold supply chain.

Mercury use in Bolivia on the rise

In Bolivia, about 89% of the gold comes from the artisanal and small-scale gold mining sector that depends on the use of mercury. When neighboring Peru banned mercury imports in 2015, imports in Bolivia rose at least twelve times and made Bolivia the global second largest mercury importer. Over 90% of the mercury that enters Bolivia comes from Mexico.

Bolivia proves to be an excellent case to get an insight into who is reaping the benefits of the mercury trade. There are 37 legally listed importers in the country, that mainly get their mercury through the Arica seaport in Chile (Bolivia has no access to the ocean) and then is commercialized in the capital La Paz and neighboring urban hub El Alto.